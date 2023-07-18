Brazil's Vale iron ore output grows 6.3% in Q2

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported on Tuesday a 6.3% year-on-year rise in second-quarter iron ore production.

The firm produced 78.74 million metric tons of iron ore between April and June, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

