Brazil's Vale invests $6mln to buy Boston Metal stake - statement

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale Vale SA VALE3.SA has invested $6 million to buy a minority stake in the Boston Electrometallurgical Company, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition of the minority stake in Boston Metal, as the company is known, is part of a push to boost development of technologies to produce carbon-free steel, according to Vale's statement.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

