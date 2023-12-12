News & Insights

Brazil's Vale inaugurates first iron ore briquette plant

December 12, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters

VITORIA, Brazil, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA inaugurated on Tuesday its first iron ore briquette plant in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo, a product that could help its steelmaking clients reduce carbon emissions.

The briquette, which is produced through the low-temperature agglomeration of high-quality iron ore, could be used to replace sinters, pellets and granules in steelmaking, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10% compared to the traditional blast furnace process.

The new plant, located in the city of Tubarao, will have a production capacity of 2 million metric tons per year and Vale already has around 30 companies interested in testing the new product.

A second plant, with a capacity to produce 4 million tons, is expected to start operating at the beginning of 2024.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Mark Potter)

