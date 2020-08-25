US Markets

Brazil's Vale inaugurates China iron ore grinding unit -filing

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Vale SA and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group held a ceremony at the NZP Group headquarters, located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, to celebrate the inauguration of the Shulanghu grinding center, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a filing on Tuesday. [nL4N2FR10F]

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group held a ceremony at the NZP Group headquarters, located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, to celebrate the inauguration of the Shulanghu grinding center, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The unit is located at the Shulanghu ore transfer terminal in the city Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, and is Vale's first iron ore grinding center in China.

It has three production lines, totaling a nominal capacity of 3 million tons per year, the company said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular