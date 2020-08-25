Brazil's Vale inaugurates China iron ore grinding unit -filing

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Vale SA VALE3.SA and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group held a ceremony at the NZP Group headquarters, located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China, to celebrate the inauguration of the Shulanghu grinding center, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a filing on Tuesday.

The unit is located at the Shulanghu ore transfer terminal in the city Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, and is Vale's first iron ore grinding center in China.

It has three production lines, totaling a nominal capacity of 3 million tons per year, the company said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jason Neely)

