Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it is in advanced talks to sell the companies that compose its Center-West system.

The companies, which produce iron ore and manganese ore, accounted for $110 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021.

The potential sale is in line with Vale's strategy to focus on core businesses and growth opportunities, the miner said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: BRAZIL VALE SA/SALE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.