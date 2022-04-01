US Markets

Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it is in advanced talks to sell the companies that compose its Center-West system.

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it is in advanced talks to sell the companies that compose its Center-West system.

The companies, which produce iron ore and manganese ore, accounted for $110 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2021.

The potential sale is in line with Vale's strategy to focus on core businesses and growth opportunities, the miner said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese) ((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;)) Keywords: BRAZIL VALE SA/SALE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular