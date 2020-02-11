Brazil's Vale hit by another $671 mln in provisions stemming from dam burst

Brazil's Vale SA said on Tuesday it will register a net $671 million in additional provisions stemming from a deadly dam burst roughly a year ago, underlining the enduring effects of the incident on the iron ore giant.

In a separate securities filing on Tuesday morning, the company also reported a 22.4% fall in fourth quarter iron ore production from the same period last year and a 9.6% drop in quarterly terms. It also released outlook figures that implied some ongoing negative effects on its operations.

In late January 2019, a Vale-owned tailings dawn in the town of Brumadinho burst, killing some 270 people. The incident led to serious production stoppages, pledges by Vale to re-construct or decommission many of its other dams and the firing of a number of executives.

In a filing, Vale said it was decreasing the provisions previously allotted to "decharacterizing" nine dams similar to the one that burst last year by $447 million.

However, the company said it will be decharacterizing some "smaller internal dikes" at some dams, which will led to an additional $315 million in provisions.

Additionally, the company said, regulations released in August require the decharacterization of some "drained stack structures," which is a different kind of commonly used tailings dam. That process will require an additional $716 million in provisions.

Together with other smaller adjustments, the total negative effect of the provision adjustments will be $671 million, the firm said, which will be formally recognized with full-year financial results are released on Feb. 20.

