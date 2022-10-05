US Markets

Brazil's Vale hires advisors as it assesses 'value-unlocking alternatives'

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Wednesday confirmed it has hired advisors to assess "long term value-unlocking alternatives," after Financial Times reported the company was looking to sell a stake in its metals business.

Vale added in a securities filing, however, that no decision has been reached yet on any potential transaction.

Financial Times had reported earlier in the day that Vale was in talks to sell a $2.5 billion minority stake in its metals business, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

