Brazil's Vale hires advisors as it assesses 'value-unlocking alternatives'

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Wednesday confirmed it has hired advisors to assess "long term value-unlocking alternatives," after Financial Times reported the company was looking to sell a stake in its metals business.

Vale added in a securities filing, however, that no decision has been reached yet on any potential transaction.

Financial Times had reported earlier in the day that Vale was in talks to sell a $2.5 billion minority stake in its metals business, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

