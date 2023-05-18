News & Insights

Brazil's Vale gets offers for stake in base metals unit -local media

May 18, 2023 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA received binding offers for a stake in its base metal unit, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Vale would sell 10% of the unit worth around $2.5 billion, the newspaper reported, adding that the binding offers are likely to be analyzed next Thursday by the company's board.

Earlier this year, Vale said it expected an advance in its efforts to sell its stake to come in the first half of this year.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

