SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA reported on Thursday a $2.42 billion net profit for the fourth quarter, down from the $3.72 billion reported in the year earlier period.

Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting $4.15 billion.

(Reporting by Andre Romani and Peter Frontini; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

