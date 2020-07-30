Brazil's Vale eyes mine expansions, Samarco restart - executives

By Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is sending a proposal this month to the board for further expansion at its Northern System mining complex, and the company expects to restart operations at its Samarco complex in December, executives said on Thursday.

Speaking to analysts following the company's second quarter results release, executives added that a small delay in restarting Samarco was possible, which would cause production to ramp up at the beginning of 2021.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Gram Slattery)

