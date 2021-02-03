Brazil's Vale eyes 2021 rebound after production comes in at bottom of range

By Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA predicted on Wednesday a strong ramp up in production in 2021 as well as improved sales, after 2020 production figures came in at the bottom end of its target range.

In a securities filing, Vale said it produced 300.4 million tonnes of iron ore in 2020. That was down 0.5% from the previous year, and came in at the longer range of its guidance of 300 to 305 million tonnes. That guidance was itself the result of a downward revision in December.

Vale's slight production drop occurred as the company confronted the effects of the novel coronavirus, which made operations at certain mines unfeasible.

The company produced 84.508 million tonnes of iron ore in the fourth quarter, the company said, a 7.9% increase from the same period last year and a 4.7% decrease from the third quarter.

The company said that it needed to bring stocks up to sustainable levels in 2020, after stocks dropped to unsustainable levels in 2019, which resulted in sales lagging production. That gap should close in 2021, the company said.

Vale said it closed 2020 with 322 million tonnes of annual iron ore production capacity. It expects that number to rise to 350 million tonnes by the end of 2021, it said.

