Brazil's Vale extends settlement talks over mining disaster for 15 days

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said on Friday that it had extended talks with the Minas Gerais state government for 15 days, giving the two parties more time to reach a settlement over the 2019 Brumadinho disaster that killed some 270 people.

