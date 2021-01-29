Brazil's Vale extends settlement talks over mining disaster for 15 days

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale said on Friday that it had extended talks with the Minas Gerais state government for 15 days, giving the two parties more time to reach a settlement over the 2019 Brumadinho disaster that killed some 270 people.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)

