Brazil's Vale expects to pay 9 bln reais in Brumadinho reparations in 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA expects to spend about 9 billion reais ($1.65 billion) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam burst, the company's special director of repair and development, Marcelo Klein, told Reuters on Friday.

That amount does not include the figure the company will spend in individual compensations, which are being negotiated.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini)

