Brazil's Vale expects to pay 9 bln reais in Brumadinho reparations in 2022

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazil's Vale expects to spend about 9 billion reais ($1.65 billion) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam burst, the company's special director of repair and development, Marcelo Klein, told Reuters on Friday.

That amount does not include the figure the company will spend in individual compensations, which are being negotiated.

