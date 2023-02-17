US Markets

Brazil's Vale expects fresh news about base metals stake sale in H1

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

February 17, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA expects fresh news about the sale of a stake in its base metals unit to come in the first half of this year, an executive told analysts in a conference call on Friday.

Vale said it was in talks with potential partners for the unit, after revealing last month it had received offers for a minority stake in the business comprising nickel and copper production.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira)

