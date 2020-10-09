US Markets

Brazil's Vale enters JV to expand Chinese port - filing

Ana Mano Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said its board has approved a joint venture of unit Vale International with China's Zhoushan Port Company Ltd to build and operate Project West III in the port of Shulanghu, according a securities filing on Friday.

Vale said the port project expansion will demand multi-annual investments of about $624 million, adding it will have 50% of of the joint venture. Both partners plan to obtain financing for up to 65% of the project, the filing said.

