Brazil's Vale enlarges security area around dam in Minas Gerais

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it has enlarged the security area around the Doutor dam, at the Timbopeba mine in the state of Minas Gerais, according to a securities filing.

Vale said the move is part of an agreement with Brazilian prosecutors, and will involve the relocation of 75 families.

