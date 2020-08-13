Brazil's Vale enlarges security area around dam in Minas Gerais

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it has enlarged the security area around the Doutor dam, at the Timbopeba mine in the state of Minas Gerais, according to a securities filing.

Vale said the move is part of an agreement with Brazilian prosecutors, and will involve the relocation of 75 families.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.