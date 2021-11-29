Brazil's Vale cuts top range of 2021 iron ore production outlook

Fixes typo in headline

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Monday lowered the ceiling for its 2021 iron ore production outlook to 320 million tonnes from a previous 335 million, while leaving the lower end of the forecast range at 315 million tonnes.

The company, which did not provide an explanation for the lowered guidance, also said in a securities filing that its 2022 iron ore output is expected to reach 320 to 335 million tonnes.

Vale sees its iron ore production capacity at 370 million tonnes by the end of 2022, versus 341 million tonnes at the end of this year, while its long term goal is to reach a production capacity of 400 to 450 million tonnes.

The Brazilian mining giant, which is due to brief investors on at an annual presentation in New York, added it sees its capital expenditure (capex) totaling $5.8 billion in 2022. The company also said it expects to invest an average of $5 billion to $6 billion in the coming years, but did not provide a specific timeframe.

Vale estimates its nickel production at 175,000-190,000 tonnes in 2022, while its copper output should reach 330,000-335,000 tonnes in the same period.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.