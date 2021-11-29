Brazil's Vale cuts top of forecast 2021 iron ore production range

By Gabriel Araujo and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining group Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday it expects its iron ore production to total 315 million to 320 million tonnes in 2021, lowering the top range of its guidance from a previous estimate of 315 million to 335 million tonnes.

The company said in a securities filing and during a presentation to investors at the New York Stock Exchange that its 2022 iron ore output is expected to reach 320 million to 335 million tonnes.

Vale's Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Pimenta said the company has agreed to cut costs by an additional $1 billion in the next 24 months. The reduction will be made mostly through the removal of inefficiencies in the organization, he said.

Vale has sharply reduced the size of its central offices in Rio de Janeiro during the pandemic, returning several floors as it made a flexible working system permanent.

The company said it sees its capital expenditure totaling $5.8 billion next year.

The miner also announced a revision of its plans to eliminate upstream dams in Brazil, a type of structure used in iron ore production that has caused two deadly disasters in the country in recent years.

Vale said there are still 31 dams in its operations seen as at some level of instability. It plans to reduce that number to nine by December 2025.

