Brazil's Vale creates sustainability division

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA's VALE3.SAboard has voted to create an executive-level division focused exclusively on sustainability issues, the company said in a Thursday securities filing.

The division will be headed by Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva, who until this month has been head of sustainability at Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA since January 2019. She will join Vale next month.

The company has been seeking to improve its image after two dams that it owned in whole or in part burst, one in 2015 another in 2019, killing almost 300 people in total.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Diane Craft)

