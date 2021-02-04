Brazil's Vale confirms $7 billion Brumadinho disaster settlement

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said it had reached an agreement with prosecutors and Minas Gerais state to pay 37.7 billion real ($7 billion) to settle claims stemming from the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster that killed about 270 people.

In a securities filing, Vale said it will book an additional expense of 19.8 billion reais related to the agreement this year.

($1 = 5.3640 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.