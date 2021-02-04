US Markets

Brazil's Vale confirms $7 billion Brumadinho disaster settlement

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale said it had reached an agreement with prosecutors and Minas Gerais state to pay 37.7 billion real ($7 billion) to settle claims stemming from the Brumadinho tailings dam disaster that killed about 270 people.

In a securities filing, Vale said it will book an additional expense of 19.8 billion reais related to the agreement this year.

($1 = 5.3640 reais)

