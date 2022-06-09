Brazil's Vale completes studies for potential nickel sulfates op in Canada

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it has completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfates operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes.

A final investment decision will depend on a number of additional factors including needs from the battery industry and regulatory approval, Vale added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

