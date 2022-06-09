US Markets

Brazil's Vale completes studies for potential nickel sulfates op in Canada

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it has completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfates operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes.

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it has completed studies for potentially developing a nickel sulfates operation in Quebec, Canada, with annual capacity seen at 25,000 tonnes.

A final investment decision will depend on a number of additional factors including needs from the battery industry and regulatory approval, Vale added in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular