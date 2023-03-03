Brazil's Vale commissioning high grade pellet feed project in Para

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Friday it has started commissioning its Gelado project in the northern state of Para, which is set to produce high grade pellet feed at an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per year.

Vale said in a statement that investments in the project were seen reaching $485 million, adding the asset was expected to reach its annual capacity of 10 million tonnes in the coming years.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan)

