Brazil's Vale closes mines after prosecutors mandate evacuation near Xingu Dam

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has interrupted production at its Timbopeba mine and part of its Alegria Mine, near the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais, the company said in a securities filing.

The closures will reduce its output by 40,000 iron ore tonnes a day and were mandated by labor prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais. Prosecutors ordered the company to evacuate areas around the Xingu dam.

