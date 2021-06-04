Brazil's Vale closes mines after prosecutors mandate evacuation near Xingu Dam

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has interrupted production at its Timbopeba mine and part of its Alegria Mine, near the town of Mariana in Minas Gerais, the company said in a securities filing.

The closures will reduce its output by 40,000 iron ore tonnes a day and were mandated by labor prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais. Prosecutors ordered the company to evacuate areas around the Xingu dam.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.