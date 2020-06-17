Brazil's Vale can reopen Itabira complex after coronavirus measures

Adds more details from statement

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SAhas received permission to reopen mines in the Itabira complex shuttered due to coronavirus concerns, the company said in a Wednesday filing, adding there was no change to its production guidance.

Vale said it had received permission to reopen the mines from Minas Gerais state labor inspectors. They concluded that the measures Vale had taken to mitigate the threat from the virus and protect its workforce were sufficient to restart works, the company said.

Nonetheless, Vale said work would kick off gradually.

The Itabira complex produced almost 36 million tonnes of iron ore in 2019, according to Vale, of a total production of roughly 302 million tonnes.

A court had previously ordered the Itabira complex shut in late May, but that decision was immediately overturned.

Then, in early June, a judge ordered the closure after 188 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb Editing by Brad Haynes and Tom Brown)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.