Brazil's Vale, BHP Billiton, creditors agree on restructuring framework for Samarco JV

May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Wednesday night it had entered into a binding deal on the parameters for a planned debt restructuring at Samarco SAMNE.UL, a joint venture it shares with miner BHP Group BHP.AX.

Vale said it had agreed the deal with Samarco, BHP Billiton Brasil BHPFIN.UL and certain creditors.

