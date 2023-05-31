News & Insights

Brazil's Vale, BHP Billiton, creditors agree on restructuring framework for Samarco JV

May 31, 2023

Written by Roberto Samora and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Wednesday night it had entered into a binding deal on the parameters for a planned debt restructuring at Samarco SAMNE.UL, a joint venture it shares with miner BHP Group BHP.AX.

Vale said it had agreed the deal with Samarco, BHP Billiton Brasil BHPFIN.UL and certain creditors.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Frontini; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
