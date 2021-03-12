Brazil's Vale begins increasing iron ore output at Timbopea site - filing

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it has begun the process of increasing iron ore production at the Timbopea site, part of its Mariana complex.

In a securities filing, Vale said iron ore production capacity at the site should return to 12 million tons a year once the commissioning period is over, which it says should last two months. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Christian Plumb) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL VALE/ (URGENT)

