Brazil's Vale beats first quarter profit estimates

Gram Slattery Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA reported a first quarter net income of $5.5 billion, it said in a securities filing on Monday evening, buoyed by foreign exchange gains.

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 (Reuters)

That was above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $5.06 billion reais.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

