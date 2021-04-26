Brazil's Vale beats first quarter profit estimates
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA reported a first quarter net income of $5.5 billion, it said in a securities filing on Monday evening, buoyed by foreign exchange gains.
That was above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $5.06 billion reais.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Roberto Samora; Editing by Christian Plumb)
