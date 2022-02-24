Brazil's Vale beats 4th-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter net profit of $5.4 billion, above analyst forecasts of $4.70 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $6.96 billion, down 23.5% from the same quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.