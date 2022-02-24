Brazil's Vale beats 4th-quarter profit estimates

US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter net profit of $5.4 billion, above analyst forecasts of $4.70 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $6.96 billion, down 23.5% from the same quarter of 2020.

