Brazil's Vale asks for more time to conclude removal of upstream tailing dams

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it has asked local regulatory bodies to extend the deadline for it to remove 23 upstream tailing dams located in the state of Minas Gerais as it faces a "technical inability" to meet the current deadline, which expires this month.

Vale said in a statement it remains committed to the removal of all its upstream tailing dams, which were built using a method linked to past collapses. The miner said it expects to end 2022 with 40% of its upstream dams eliminated.

