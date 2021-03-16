Brazil's Vale approves new three-year term for CEO Bartolomeo

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Vale VALE3.SA said the Brazilian miner's board approved the re-election of current CEO Eduardo da Silva Bartolomeo to serve a new three-year term, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company also said Legal Director Alexandre D´Ambrosio would move to the position of executive legal director, while Peoples Director Marina Barrenne Quental will become a member of the executive directors' board.

Vale also appointed Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva as executive director of sustainability.

In the filing, Vale said the terms of office of the new executives was increased to three years from two years at a March 12 shareholders meeting.

The change aims at provide greater stability to management, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

