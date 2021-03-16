US Markets

Brazil's Vale approves new three-year term for CEO Bartolomeo

Ana Mano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Vale said the Brazilian miner's board approved the re-election of current CEO Eduardo da Silva Bartolomeo to serve a new three-year term, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company also said Legal Director Alexandre D´Ambrosio would move to the position of executive legal director, while Peoples Director Marina Barrenne Quental will become a member of the executive directors' board.

Vale also appointed Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva as executive director of sustainability.

In the filing, Vale said the terms of office of the new executives was increased to three years from two years at a March 12 shareholders meeting.

The change aims at provide greater stability to management, the filing said.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

