US Markets

Brazil's Vale approves new board nominations

March 09, 2023 — 06:19 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said early on Thursday its board of directors had approved a list of recommended new appointments to the board, with shareholders set to vote on the nominations at a meeting scheduled for April 28.

Roughly half of the current 13-strong board is set to be changed, according to a securities filing, with names including Mauro Cunha and former Petrobras PETR4.SA chief executive Roberto Castello Branco departing.

Among the new nominations are former Espirito Santo Governor Paulo Hartung and the new head of Banco do Brasil's BBAS3.SA Previ pension fund, Joao Luiz Fukunaga.

Vale's current chairman and vice chairman - Jose Duarte Penido and Fernando Buso Gomes - were also nominated for a new term on the board, the company added.

Other nominees include current board members Manuel Oliveira, Marcelo Gasparino, Daniel Stieler and Rachel Maia, as well as new members Douglas Upton, Luis Henrique Guimaraes, Shunji Komai and Vera Inkster, Vale said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.