Brazil's Vale approves list of board candidates

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - A nomination committee at Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA approved a list of candidates to the board of directors for the 2021-2023 term, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company will send for shareholder vote the names of independent directors Clinton Dines, Elaine Dorward-King, José Luciano Penido, Maria Fernanda Teixeira, Murilo dos Santos Passos, Manuel Oliveira, Roger Downey and Sandra Guerra de Azevedo.

Candidates for non-independent board members representing largest shareholders are Eduardo Rodrigues Filho, Fernando Buso Gomes, José Mauricio Pereira Coelho and Ken Yasuhara.

Shareholders will vote on the new board in an assembly on April 30.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Richard Pullin)

