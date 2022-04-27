US Markets

Brazil's Vale announces share buyback program

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian miner Vale SA approved a share buyback program of up to 500 million common shares to be carried out over the next 18 months, the company said on Wednesday.

The program represents around 10% of Vale's outstanding shares. The company also said it was concluding its previous share buyback program, which had repurchased approximately 168 million shares.

