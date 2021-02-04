US Markets

Brazil's Vale agrees to $7 billion Brumadinho disaster settlement

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it reached a 37.7 billion real ($7 billion) agreement with prosecutors and the state of Minas Gerais to settle claims stemming from the collapse of a mining dam in 2019 which killed 270 people.

Adds detail

SAO PAULO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Thursday it reached a 37.7 billion real ($7 billion) agreement with prosecutors and the state of Minas Gerais to settle claims stemming from the collapse of a mining dam in 2019 which killed 270 people.

In a securities filing, Vale said it will book an additional 19.8 billion reais related to the agreement this year.

Investors cheered the agreement with Vale shares, suspended for the announcement, reopening up 2.3%.

On expectation of the settlement shares had risen 1.7% before the news, adding to a 3% jump on Wednesday as information about the agreement began to emerge.

The disaster, Brazil's most deadly mining tragedy, has hampered Vale's performance over the past two years as it was forced to curb production amid new safety protocols.

On Wednesday, Vale reported lackluster annual production figures, but flagged a potential rebound in both output and sales in 2021.

Vale said it closed 2020 with 322 million tonnes of annual iron ore production capacity, and it expects that number to rise to 350 million tonnes by the end of 2021.

($1 = 5.3640 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters