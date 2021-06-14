Brazil's Usiminas to resume Ipatinga blast furnace ops today

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA said it will resume operations of its Ipatinga blast furnace number 2 on Monday, according to a securities filing.

Operations at this blast furnace were halted roughly eight months ago, Usiminas said, adding it has invested 67 million reais ($13.13 million) in it since then.

($1 = 5.1036 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

