Brazil's Usiminas to resume Ipatinga blast furnace ops today

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said it will resume operations of its Ipatinga blast furnace number 2 on Monday, according to a securities filing.

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters)

Operations at this blast furnace were halted roughly eight months ago, Usiminas said, adding it has invested 67 million reais ($13.13 million) in it since then.

($1 = 5.1036 reais)

