Brazil's Usiminas sees Q2 net profit fall 77% on forex losses

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA on Friday reported a 77% drop in second-quarter net income from a year earlier hit by foreign exchange losses, in line with market expectations.

The company, formally known as Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, said in a securities filing it made a net profit of 1.06 billion reais ($204.48 million) in the period, mirroring a Refinitiv poll forecast of 1.05 billion reais.

Net revenue totaled 8.53 billion reais, down 11% year-on-year but beating the 8.34 billion forecast by analysts.

The quarterly performance was slightly boosted by the company's mining division, with iron ore sales up 16% from a year ago and up from a sluggish first quarter when it was hit by heavy rainfall in Brazil.

Usiminas' steel division, on the other hand, saw sales drop 17% amid lower production, with its blast furnace No.2 halted for repair work since September 2021 after an incident.

Looking ahead, however, the company said its board of directors had approved the blast furnace to resume operations by the end of October - though warned its Ipatinga coking plant was now facing lower production capability.

Usiminas said it expects its third-quarter steel sales to come in at between 950,000 tonnes and 1.05 million tonnes, below the 1.09 million tonnes reported in the quarter through June. In the same period in 2021, sales reached 1.2 million tonnes.

($1 = 5.1838 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

