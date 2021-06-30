Brazil's Usiminas says court ruling adds $483 million to its earnings

SAO PAULO June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian steel producer Usiminas USIM5.SA said in a filing on Wednesday that it estimates a positive impact of 2.4 billion reais ($483 million) on its results after a Supreme Court ruling that exempts it from certain taxes.

The company said the effect on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be around 1.5 billion reais, which will be reflected in its quarterly results, without specifying which quarter.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.