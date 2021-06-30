US Markets

Brazil's Usiminas says court ruling adds $483 million to its earnings

Contributors
Gabriel Stargardter Reuters
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Brazilian steel producer Usiminas said in a filing on Wednesday that it estimates a positive impact of 2.4 billion reais ($483 million) on its results after a Supreme Court ruling that exempts it from certain taxes.

SAO PAULO June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian steel producer Usiminas USIM5.SA said in a filing on Wednesday that it estimates a positive impact of 2.4 billion reais ($483 million) on its results after a Supreme Court ruling that exempts it from certain taxes.

The company said the effect on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be around 1.5 billion reais, which will be reflected in its quarterly results, without specifying which quarter.

($1 = 4.9701 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular