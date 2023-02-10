US Markets

Brazil's Usiminas results hurt by $321.3 mln steelmaking impairment

February 10, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Usiminas USIM5.SA said on Friday it had recognized an impairment loss of 1.7 billion reais ($321.29 million) related to the value of its steelmaking assets, heavily affecting fourth-quarter results.

The steelmaker reported a total negative effect of 1.4 billion reais from impairment moves in the quarter, with the scrapping of a previous 293 million-real impairment related to mining assets partially offseting the fresh losses.

Usiminas in the fourth quarter posted a net loss of 839 million reais, it said in a securities filing, reversing the 2.49 billion-real net profit reported a year ago as steel and iron ore sales fell by nearly 10% each.

Net revenue and operating margins also slipped.

The company in a separate statement provided fresh forecasts for this year, saying it expects capital expenditure to reach 3.2 billion reais in the period, up 46.5% from 2022.

Steel sales are seen between 950,000 and 1.05 million tonnes in the first quarter, versus 963,000 tonnes in the previous three-month period, while iron ore sales are set to reach 8.5 million to 9.0 million tonnes in the full year.

In 2022, Usiminas sold 8.64 million tonnes of iron ore.

($1 = 5.2911 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

