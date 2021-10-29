US Markets

Brazil's Usiminas reports Q3 net income down 60% from previous quarter

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA on Friday reported third-quarter net income of 1.82 billion reais ($322.36 million), down 60% from the previous three months, hit by foreign exchange losses.

The company also said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 2.89 billion reais, down 43% from the second quarter.

($1 = 5.6459 reais)

