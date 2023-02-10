US Markets

Brazil's Usiminas recognizes $321.3 mln steelmaking assets impairment

February 10, 2023 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Usiminas USIM5.SA said on Friday it had recognized an impairment loss of 1.7 billion reais ($321.29 million) related to the value of its steelmaking assets, while scrapping a previous 293 million-real impairment related to mining assets.

The company said the move would weigh on its fourth quarter results.

Usiminas in a separate statement also provided fresh forecasts for this year, saying it expects capital expenditure to reach 3.2 billion reais in the period.

($1 = 5.2911 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

