Brazil's Usiminas posts Q2 net income down 73%; shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

July 28, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA on Friday reported a second quarter net profit slightly above market expectations but saw other key metrics fall short of consensus, which drove its shares down in the day.

The company posted a positive bottom line of 287 million reais ($60.51 million), ahead of the 265.53 million expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv but down 73% from a year ago, as steel sales dropped 11% to 972,000 metric tons.

Usiminas' performance was dragged down by lower steel prices and higher costs and expenses as it proceeds with a major renovation of its blast furnace #3 at the Ipatinga plant, which started in April and kept the equipment halted for the quarter.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) slid 81% to 366 million reais, well below the 576 million projected by analysts.

"This was a very tough quarter for Usiminas," analysts at JPMorgan said in a note to clients. "The challenging business environment should continue into the second semester."

Shares of the company slipped more than 4.5% after the results, making it the biggest faller on Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 0.2%.

Usiminas said in a separate securities filing it expects its steel sales to hit between 900,000 and 1 million tons in the third quarter, sliding from the 1.05 million tons sold at the same time last year.

($1 = 4.7430 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

