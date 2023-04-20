Brazil's Usiminas posts Q1 net profit down 57% but above forecasts

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA on Thursday kicked off Brazil's earnings season by beating market consensus for its first quarter net profit even as steel sales and net revenue slipped on a yearly basis.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, reported a bottom line of 544 million reais ($107.18 million), down 57% from a year ago but reversing the impairment-driven loss seen in the previous quarter.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected net income for the Ternium-backed TX.N firm to reach 336.5 million reais.

($1 = 5.0754 reais)

