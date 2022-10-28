US Markets

Brazil's Usiminas net profit down 67% in Q3 but above forecasts

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas on Friday reported a third quarter net income of 609 million reais ($114.04 million), down 67% from a year earlier but above analyst estimates of a 369.9 million-real profit in a Refinitiv poll.

Net revenue hit 8.43 billion reais in the period, a 7% drop though also slightly above forecasts, as steel sales were down 12% year-on-year to 1.05 million tonnes, a securities filing showed.

The company also provided fresh outlooks, saying it expects steel sales in the fourth quarter to reach between 850,000 and 950,000 tonnes, while lowering its 2022 net financial expenses forecast to 50 million reais from 150 million.

($1 = 5.3404 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

