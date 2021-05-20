Brazil's Usiminas delays reform of Ipatinga blast furnace until mid-2023 -filing

BRASILIA, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais USIM5.SA has delayed work to renovate its Ipatinga blast furnace for 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The furnace will continue operating as normal until the work begins in mid-2023, Usiminas said. The decision to delay the work, which will cost 2.09 billion reais ($396 million), does not affect this year's planned investments, it added.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

