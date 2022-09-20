Brazil's Usiminas asks CADE to fine CSN for not selling stake -documents

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais- Usiminas USIM5.SA has filed a petition with antitrust watchdog CADE asking for a fine to rival CSN for failing to sell its stake in the company, according to documents filed on Tuesday.

In 2014, CADE decided that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA CSNA3.SA, as CSN is formally known, had to divest from a 17% stake it had acquired in rival Usiminas. CSN had five years to sell.

CSN did not comply with the initial deadline, received a 3-year extension but failed to sell the shares and still holds a 12.9% stake in Usiminas. It recently appealed and received a favorable decision by CADE superintendent Alexandre Barreto agreeing that CSN could keep its stake as long as it did not vote in shareholders assemblies. Barreto decision would have to be approved by all CADE's councillors.

Usiminas is challenging the decision and asking that CSN receives a fine of 15% of the value of its stake for non-compliance with the mandate to divest, which would amount to 120 million reais ($23 million), according to the petition seen by Reuters.

Usiminas argues Barreto's decision creates uncertainties about enforcement of antitrust measures, and also that CSN has showed "clear intentions" of interfering in Usiminas management over the last years, trying to appoint board members and block a capital raise.

CSN and CADE did not immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 5.1441 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

