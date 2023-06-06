News & Insights

Brazil's upcoming coffee crop seen growing 6% - USDA

June 06, 2023 — 08:40 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are seen producing 6% more coffee during the upcoming harvesting season, according to a forecast issued on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which pointed to favorable weather conditions in top growing regions.

The USDA estimate puts the country's 2023/2024 coffee crop at 66.4 million 60-kg bags, or about 3.8 million more than during the previous crop.

Brazil, the world's top coffee grower, produced 62.6 million bags during the 2022/2023 cycle.

The South American agricultural giant's coffee season is currently in its early stage.

According to a breakdown of the USDA data, Brazil will likely produce 44.7 million bags of higher-value arabica beans, up about 12% from the previous season, while its expected yield of robusta beans is seen at 21.7 million bags, down by about 5%.

Robusta beans are largely used to make instant coffee blends.

The USDA also flagged an expected decrease in productivity caused by weather conditions in Espirito Santo state.

Exports of so-called green coffee, which is made up of raw beans not yet roasted, are forecast at 45.35 million bags during the 2023/2024 crop, the USDA added, up by nearly a quarter compared with the previous season.

