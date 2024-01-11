Brazil's Unigel to resume fertilizer ops using Petrobras natural gas

By Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Unigel plans to resume fertilizer production at two plants in Sergipe and Bahia later this month after signing an agreement with state-run oil major Petrobras PETR4.SA, Unigel's CEO Roberto Noronha and a government official said.

The arrangement marks an effort to shore up Unigel's business, which has reeled from high natural gas prices that put the company in financial turmoil.

Unigel has been operating both plants under a 10-year leasing contract with Petrobras signed in 2020. The latest agreement foresees the oil company supplying gas for the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizers by Unigel.

"The plants should operate continuously, with no downtime expected, that is, once production resumes, the objective is to continue without interruptions," Noronha said.

He declined to provide additional details, citing a confidentiality agreement with partner Petrobras.

The Laranjeiras factory, in Sergipe, is currently undergoing maintenance, according to Noronha. The Camaçari factory, in Bahia, has been idle for longer, threatening many local jobs, he said.

The Laranjeiras plant has the capacity to produce 456,000 tons of ammonia per year, in addition to 657,000 of urea. The Bahia unit can produce 475,000 tons of urea and ammonia, respectively, according to data on the Unigel website.

"This is a contract for the industrialization of gas supplied by Petrobras for the production and sale of fertilizers," the oil company said in a statement. "The technical conditions are already being discussed by the parties for immediate start."

Marcelo Menezes, executive secretary for economic development in Sergipe state, said that the agreement signed with Petrobras will last eight months and is "an emergency solution, important to secure jobs".

"The search for a supply of natural gas at a competitive price continues", Menezes said.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga in Rio de Janeiro Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.