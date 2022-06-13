US Markets

Brazil's Unidas, Localiza to sell $715 mln in assets to Brookfield's Ouro verde

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian rental car company Unidas has agreed to sell rent-a-car and used vehicle assets to rival Ouro Verde as part of its tie-up with Localiza, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian rental car company Unidas LCAM3.SA has agreed to sell rent-a-car and used vehicle assets to rival Ouro Verde as part of its tie-up with Localiza RENT3.SA, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

The deal, which was valued at 3.57 billion reais ($715.6 million), includes about 49,000 vehicles and was required in order for the deal with Localiza to go forward.

Ouro Verde is controlled by Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO.

($1 = 4.9888 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular