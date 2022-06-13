Brazil's Unidas, Localiza to sell $715 mln in assets to Brookfield's Ouro verde
SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian rental car company Unidas LCAM3.SA has agreed to sell rent-a-car and used vehicle assets to rival Ouro Verde as part of its tie-up with Localiza RENT3.SA, it said in a securities filing on Monday.
The deal, which was valued at 3.57 billion reais ($715.6 million), includes about 49,000 vehicles and was required in order for the deal with Localiza to go forward.
Ouro Verde is controlled by Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO.
($1 = 4.9888 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
