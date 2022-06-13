Brazil's Unidas, Localiza to sell $715 mln in assets to Brookfield

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian rental car companies Unidas LCAM3.SA and Localiza RENT3.SA have agreed to sell rent-a-car and used vehicle assets to funds managed by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO as part of their tie-up deal, they said on Monday.

The transaction, which was valued at 3.57 billion reais ($715.6 million), includes about 49,000 vehicles and was required in order for the deal between Unidas and Localiza Rent a Car SA to go forward.

Brookfield Asset Management controls rental car company Ouro Verde in Brazil.

The firms had announced earlier this month they were in talks relating to the transaction.

Brazil's antitrust regulator approved the tie-up between Localiza and Unidas - formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas - late in 2021, but demanded the companies divest assets including the Unidas brand to avoid dominating the market.

($1 = 4.9888 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Bernadette Baum)

