Brazil's unemployment rate hits 13.8%, highest in at least 8 years

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 13.8%, official figures showed on Wednesday, the highest in at least eight years as the coronavirus pandemic kept the labor market under severe pressure, particularly in the services sector.

That was up from 13.3% in the three months to June, and higher than the 13.7% economists had expected. Underlying figures were also weak despite the recent upturn in economic activity, suggesting the recovery may not be as robust as officials would like.

A record number of Brazilians are out of the workforce completely, a record low number as a share of the working population have a job, and the underemployment rate surged to an all-time high, statistics agency IBGE said.

The headline 13.8% unemployment rate was the highest since the IBGE series began in 2012, the statistics agency said.

The number of workers fell in eight of the 10 groups surveyed. Accommodation and food saw a 23.2% decline, or 1.1 million fewer jobs, from the three months to April, IBGE said. Industrial jobs fell 8%, or almost a million.

The figures showed that 82 million people were working, the lowest number since the series began, IBGE said. That was down 12.3% from the same period last year.

Only 47.1% of working-age people were working in the three months to July, IBGE said, the lowest since the series began in 2012, and down from 47.9% in the prior three-month period.

A record 79 million people were out of the workforce completely, marking an increase of 21.8% from the same period last year, IBGE said.

The number of Brazilians officially out of work rose to 13.1 million, and the number of underemployed rose to a record 32.9 million, IBGE said. The underemployment rate jumped to 30.1%, also a record.

